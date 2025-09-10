  • home icon
"I feel like sh*t": Travis Kelce expresses regret after causing Xavier Worthy injury during Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 1

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:10 GMT
Travis Kelce expresses regret after causing Xavier Worthy injury during Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 1 (image credits: getty)

Travis Kelce is taking full blame for the play that injured Xavier Worthy in the Chiefs’ season opener in Brazil. During the first drive, the tight end accidentally ran into Worthy, who hurt his shoulder and left the game.

“I’ll take the most accountability myself," Kelce said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts and it’s hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy.
“I’m not sure where he is exactly in terms of health-wise, but I’m hoping that we get him back as fast as possible because he means so much to this team."
Kelce added that he feels bad for what happened.

"I know he’s going to take the league by storm when he gets back. I owe my guy big time, man. X knows it. I felt like s**t. I could barely even f***ing play the rest of that first half, but we geared it up once I found out that he was in better spirits than I imagined at halftime.”
Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Worthy is "day to day” and working on getting better. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 27-21, breaking their seven-game win streak against them.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards, including one touchdown to Kelce, and ran in for another. Harrison Butker also hit a 59-yard field goal before halftime.

Tyreek Hill trade talks heats up as Chiefs face Xavier Worthy injury setback

Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio hinted on Monday that a trade to bring Tyreek Hill back to the Chiefs could happen soon. The team is short on wide receivers as Xavier Worthy hurt his shoulder, Rashee Rice is suspended and Jalen Royals also injured.

Hill and the Miami Dolphins had a rough start to the season, losing 33-8 to the Indianapolis Colts. Hill didn’t look happy and only had four catches for 40 yards.

He played through a wrist injury last season and missed the playoffs for the first time.

“I’m out, bruh," Hill said after the Week 17 game.

His agent later tried to calm things down, but the tension was still there.

Money is the biggest hurdle for the trade to push through. Hill’s contract costs nearly $28 million this year, but the Chiefs only have about $15 million to spend.

Unless Miami agrees to pay part of his salary, the trade likely won't happen.

