"I feel a little hurt" - Eagles legend Jason Kelce calls out brother Travis Kelce for not asking his advice on retirement decision

Travis Kelce contemplated retirement for about a month after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, before announcing his return. However, he did not ask his brother Jason Kelce for advice when considering retirement. The former Eagles center admitted feeling "a little hurt" because of it.

Jason talked about Travis’ decision on the latest episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast on Tuesday.

“I felt like, even when I would talk to you, and we didn't really talk pointedly about this, you never asked my advice on this, which I asked for your advice. So I feel a little hurt,” Jason said.

Travis countered, replying:

“You didn’t take my advice”.

That reply implies that Travis attempted to convince Jason to continue playing ahead of the 2024 season. Jason retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including being crowned Super Bowl LII Champion in 2018.

Jason Kelce added that his gut feeling told him that Travis was always going to continue playing.

"I think you knew the whole time,” Jason added. “I felt like you always wanted to come back. It felt like that. From the moment after the game, it felt like that to a week after, two weeks, and I was like, He's gonna play again. He's not ready to stop. So, yeah, think it's the right decision."

Jason Kelce also explained the relationship the brothers have when coming to big decisions. He showed appreciation for how Travis helps him clear his head when it comes to decision-making.

“When I am trying to make a big decision, I really overanalyze things. I think way too hard about these things and that thing," Jason said. “I will call you and you have this really good way of not worrying about these dumb meaningless things that I am worried about, about these ‘what could be’ or ‘what ifs’. Nine times out of ten, it’s great advice to get me out of my own head.”

Travis and Jason Kelce are the only brothers to have played against each other in the Super Bowl

The Kelce brothers have a place in history thanks to Super Bowl LVII when they became the first brothers to play against each other.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce came out on top on that night. It was even more pertinent to the retirement discussion surrounding Travis Kelce now as following the game, Jason Kelce contemplated his playing future and ultimately chose to retire.

This year, it was Travis’ turn to consider retirement after a Super Bowl loss, but he has since decided to keep playing.

