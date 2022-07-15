"I felt there was a lot of pressure to make a decision quickly" - Tom Brady reveals Bucs pressured him into unretiring after 40 days

After more than two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady announced he was retiring. Forty days later, he announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. That didn’t stop the seven-time Super Bowl champ from signing a huge contract with FOX to start a career as a commentator. He will start that part as soon as his quarterbacking career comes to a close.

In a new interview with Variety, the quarterback spoke about his decision to retire and why he came back so quickly.

"I made the decision in the moment, and I felt it was the right thing for the team to let the Bucs know. You need time to plan. And then through conversations with Bruce [Arians, the team’s former coach], Jason [Licht, general manager] and my wife, I felt like I could still play and compete."

Brady also explained how his commitment to the family weighed in on his decision.

"And it’s not that I’m any less committed once I say that it’s a yes, but I’ve got a 14-year-old son who lives in New York City — he wants time. My wife, she’s been incredibly supportive of my career over a long period of time. So I had to talk with her, you know what I mean? Those decisions get made with me as a family. And I have two younger kids, one 12 and one 9 — everyone’s got challenging lives."

Brady also explained how he came to terms with a return.

"I know, I know. I would have preferred to un-retire in July if I wanted to play. But I couldn’t. If I said I’m not playing, they’d make plans. So I felt there was a lot of pressure to make a decision quickly. And then ultimately, I just decided, “Yes, let’s do it.” And once I said that, it was like — OK, here we go."

Brady and the Buccaneers will take another shot at a championship before the QB calls it quits

The fifteen-time Pro Bowler returns to a Buccaneers team that has lost several key players since they last won the Super Bowl. But, as with the entirety of his career with the New England Patriots, he finds himself surrounded by talent on both sides of the ball. He's also in a division where the other three teams are mediocre at best. Another Super Bowl win would no doubt convince Brady to go out on top.

