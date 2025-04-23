"I followed him a lot" - Shedeur Sanders reveals taking inspiration from $40,000,000 star QB ahead of draft

Where Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will end up being selected is still up in the air, with the 2025 NFL Draft just one day away. He is expected to be selected among the first-round picks in the draft on Thursday, though.
Sanders is a huge fan of another NFL quarterback who was selected among the top picks in his draft class during an appearance on his podcast, "2 Legendary."
Some would have expected Sanders to choose Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Tom Brady or Peyton Manning when asked whose film he watched as a child, but he chose a less popular response, naming Justin Fields of the New York Jets.
"As a kid, I watched a lot of Justin Fields. I love Justin Fields. I followed him a lot as a kid, so he was someone I looked up to," Sanders said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Fields, selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent his four-year career with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Following a single season with Pittsburgh in 2024, he inked a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this offseason.
Despite being a standout in high school and college, Fields has failed to make a significant impression in the NFL with the Bears or Steelers. He will now attempt to do that with the Jets.
Shedeur Sanders could be Justin Fields' replacement at the Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields went 4-2 as a starter for the Steelers last season, completing a career-high 65% of his throws and throwing five touchdowns in six starts. However, he was eventually benched in favor of Russell Wilson.
Both Wilson and Fields have left Pittsburgh this offseason in free agency, and it appears the team will target a quarterback with an early-round pick in this year's draft.
There's a growing belief that Shedeur Sanders, once considered a certainty for a top-five overall pick, may be available at the 21st overall pick, which is where the Steelers will make their first selection.
Sanders has already been to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, and it was reported that he made a positive impression. Additionally, coach Mike Tomlin appears to be a fan of the Colorado quarterback.
Before the Steelers get their chance to pick, the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints will have the choice at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.
New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.