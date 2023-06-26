“I get $650,000” – Plaxico Burress reveals how Ben Roethlisberger helped him rake in massive bonus

Those who watched Ben Roethlisberger in his prime are now watching the league punish players for betting on NFL games. Most agree the reason for this is they want to keep the results on the field to be merely based on skill instead of dollar signs.

However, in comments made by Plaxico Burress on The Carton Show, Roethlisberger's former receiver revealed how money played an effect on what happened on the field in an inorganic way. Essentially, he managed to talk his quarterback into putting winning aside and simply forced the ball at the receiver to get his incentive bonus. Here's how Burress put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were 15-1 in 04 and it was like pouring down rain. And I went to Ben and I went like, 'Look bro, I need five catches and I get like $650,000.' He was like, 'We're only playing two series. The coach had told us that they were taking us out.' It was our last game of the year."

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow This @plaxicoburress story on how Ben Roethlisberger made sure he reached his reception incentive is hilarious This @plaxicoburress story on how Ben Roethlisberger made sure he reached his reception incentive is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/09W8U4DweN

He continued, explaining how Roethlisberger would ignore the play call and heave the ball Burress' way:

"And then they would call a run play and Ben got to the line of scrimmage. He would just look at me and throw me the ball. So I caught like five balls for 3 yards. I caught and just fell down so then after I got the fifth ball right and we came to the sideline. He was like, 'You owe me.'"

How much did Plaxico Burress earn while playing with Ben Roethlisberger?

Plaxico Burress at New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

The wide receiver ended up playing six seasons for the organization. He predated Ben Roethlisberger, but didn't outlast him, leaving after 2004. Then, at the end of his career, he returned to the organization for one last hurrah. In six seasons of action, he earned almost $12 million. Meaning, those five passes earned him about five percent of his total earnings from the organization, per Spotrac.

Of course, he also earned money from the New York Giants and the New York Jets. In four seasons with Eli Manning, he earned about $15 million. In one year with the Jets, he earned about three million. In his entire career, he earned about $30 million. In total, about two percent of his total earnings were earned with those five passes.

This was one situation. It is unclear how often players across the league shirk the gameplan for finacial gains, but most agree that, especially near the end of the year, it is not rare.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes