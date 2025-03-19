“I get to marry my best friend” – Jilly Anais gushes over Deshaun Watson after QB spent $2,500,000 on engagement ring

Jilly Anais is on cloud nine after getting engaged to Cleveland star player Deshaun Watson. The NFL quarterback announced his engagement in a joint post on Sunday, and his fiancée flaunted her engagement ring on social media on Tuesday.

Ad

Anais reshared the engagement post on her Instagram story, where she has around 2.4 million followers. Along with the post, Anais wrote in the caption:

"I get to marry my best friend."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Jilly Anais's Instagram story/@jillyanais)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Deshaun Watson proposed to Jilly Anais in a romantic beachside setup. He reportedly collaborated with renowned jewel designer Vikar Ahmad for nearly seven months to create a custom-designed ring, worth at least $2.5 million (via TMZ). It is made of a 20-carat diamond.

Ad

Trending

Ahmad talked about the jewel in an exclusive interview with TMZ:

"At the heart of this exquisite piece lies a premium D center diamond, renowned for its perfect cut and exceptional color & flawless clarity. ... This diamond engagement ring is not just a piece of jewelry; it is a declaration of commitment, a celebration of craftsmanship and a mark of prestige.

Ad

"With its breathtaking design and the story behind its creation, it stands as a testament to the beauty of love and the artistry of high jewelry."

Jilly Anais shared another story, giving a glimpse of her ring to her fans. She posted a video of her enjoying her morning beverage along with a caption that said:

"Great morning."

Still from Jilly Anais's Instagram story/@jillyanais)

Anais and Watson, who have been together since 2019, are planning to start a new chapter of their life.

Ad

Jilly Anais cheers for Deshaun Watson as he shares his workout routine

On Tuesday, Deshaun Watson shared an Instagram post giving insight into his NFL offseason workout session. Along with the post, he wrote:

"4OVE!"

Ad

His fiancée, Jilly Anais, reshared the post on her Instagram story, along with the caption that reads:

"That's my fiancé."

Still from Jilly Anais's Instagram story/@jillyanais)

The workout session has some special connection with the couple. The couple reportedly had their first date at a yoga studio during a morning workout session back in 2019. They met on social media, and their connection quickly escalated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.