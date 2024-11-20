"I don't give a f--k how your body's feeling": Travis Kelce weighs in after Kansas City Chiefs season-first loss to Bills

Travis Kelce is in no mood to sugarcoat the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. With the Chiefs Kingdom's perfect season aspirations now hitting a roadblock, the three-time Super Bowl champion voiced his feelings in the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast on Nov. 20.

"I don’t give a f--k how your body’s feeling. I don’t give a f--k where your mentality is off the field. When you step in that building, we are here to figure s--t out and get better as football players for the football team," Kelce said in a fiery message. [27:04]

Moreover, the first loss of the season was a “smack in the face,” for the Chiefs TE, he said.

Additionally, Travis feels that accountability is important in this situation. It especially stands true for veterans like himself to set an example for the rookies and new teammates.

"I got to be the leader that I've been in the past and, you know, hold myself accountable," Kelce continued, admitting he didn't play at his best against Buffalo. "I've got all the faith in the world on this team."

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce, former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis' brother agreed with Chiefs coach Andy Reid's perspective of tackling challenges head-on.

"Similar to what you're saying, he's saying 'Listen, we've been close to losing some games for the last couple of weeks and now we finally have lost one. It's time to really focus on what we need to get better at," Jason said.

As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, it seems that excuses won’t be part of their playbook. The Chiefs' ultimate goal is to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs playoff chances in the 2024 NFL season

Although the Chiefs lost to the Bills on Sunday Night Football, they sit atop the AFC West at 9-1.

Talking about the remaining schedule, the Kansa City Chiefs' next matches with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders look manageable. However, the games against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers could give them a tough time.

That said, the Kansas City Chiefs' ticket to the playoffs looks safe but the road to the Lombardi Trophy is dotted with challenges.

Strong teams like the Bills and Ravens are considerable threats in the AFC. Thus, it is high time for the Chiefs to pull up their socks and fine-tune the game plan weeks ahead.

