  "I don't give a sh*t": Aaron Rodgers gives blunt response after facing heat over throwing a pick to Patrick Queen

"I don't give a sh*t": Aaron Rodgers gives blunt response after facing heat over throwing a pick to Patrick Queen

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:22 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers doesn't care about naysayers ahead of his 2025 debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" today and was asked about the social media reaction to him throwing an interception to Patrick Queen during practice.

Some people suggested that Rodgers has "lost it," and Rodgers was asked about this directly by Pat McAfee on the show.

The former Super Bowl winner suggested, simply, "I don't give a sh*t about that."

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in June, which will see him earn $10 million of that money guaranteed. He'll lead Pittsburgh at quarterback in 2025, as the Steelers come off a 2024 campaign in which they earned a wild card spot in the playoffs, only to suffer a first-round exit to division rivals the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, Rodgers manned the New York Jets offense, passing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Jets finished their season with a 5-12 record, which was good for third place in the AFC East, resulting in New York again missing the playoffs.

Now, Rodgers will take over for the departed Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, hoping to end the franchise's playoff victory drought of almost nine years.

Can Aaron Rodgers improve on what Russell Wilson was able to do with Pittsburgh?

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers secured a playoff spot with Russell Wilson at the helm of the offense. Wilson helped the Steelers to a 10-7 winning record, but the team was unable to get past the powerhouse that is their AFC North division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

With Wilson now signed to the New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers will now fill the void at signal-caller. Rodgers spent the past two seasons of his career with the Jets after leaving his longtime home of Green Bay. The Rodgers-Jets experiment did not go according to plan.

Rodgers missed the 2023 season with a torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered in the first game of the regular season. His return last year still resulted in an extremely disappointing year for the Jets, who again missed the playoffs despite surrounding Rodgers with formidable talent on the offensive side of the ball.

The Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers will open their 2025 season against the Jets on September 7.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

