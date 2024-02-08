If Andy Reid were to win this weekend, he would have three championship rings as a head coach. At his age and with his status in the game, that would be a legacy-defining moment. It wouldn't be a shock to see him ride off in the sunset after that, and rumors have begun to arise on that very thing.

At a press conference, Reid was asked whether or not he'd retire after winning. It's tempting to be able to end on the best win one can possibly get, but Reid hasn't even considered that yet.

Reid shut down any talk of retirement for now, putting his entire focus on the upcoming game:

“I haven’t gone there. I don’t think about that. I’m tied up in the game.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to repeat as champions, and that's what their head coach is thinking about. He is not thinking whatsoever about whether or not the end of the road is near.

His team faces a tall task, as they are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers this week. To end on a win is a hard enough thing to imagine right now, so Reid hasn't even considered what he might do with himself if they did.

Can Andy Reid get his third Super Bowl title?

All year long, the San Francisco 49ers have felt like the team of destiny. A few brief hiccups here and there, but they've otherwise looked totally dominant against every single team they've seen for the most part.

The opposite was true of the Kansas City Chiefs. They were counted out and many considered this to be the year they would finally not do well with Patrick Mahomes, but here they stand against the odds.

Can Andy Reid get it done?

That doesn't bode well for Andy Reid's chances of securing a third title. His coaching will be crucial and his work is cut out for him this time. Nevertheless, the odds don't suggest a blowout is on tap, so Reid certainly has a shot at winning yet again.