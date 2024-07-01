“I got a bone to pick with Cincy”: Ravens rookie Devontez Walker highlights why he has Bengals in his sights

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker is ready to begin his rookie year in the NFL. The wide receiver has picked up decades-old divisional rivalries between the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals for new reasons.

On the Ravens’ podcast, ‘The Lounge,' Walker shared reasons for his dislike for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I got a bone to pick with Cincy, I thought that’s where I was going but they took another receiver at that spot,” Walker said.

Walker was picked 113th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft. The receiver, known for his speed, indicated that he should have been picked by the Bengals in place of Jermaine Burton in the third round.

“Jermaine Burton. Solid player. Cincinnati, that game is going to get rough,” he added. [30:50 - 30:58].

Devontez Walker has demonstrated athleticism through his speed and explosiveness registering NFL Combine 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds with fifth-highest time.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Burton registered his 40-yard dash at 4.45 seconds but understands the technical aspects of the game better. As such, in this year’s draft class, Burton scored the highest grade as a deep threat.

Burton completed his four years in college, while Walker declared himself for the draft after his third year. Both young wide receivers have a long NFL career ahead of them and will have ample opportunity to prove themselves.

Although the AFC North rivalry between the Bengals and the Ravens is relatively new, the addition of Devontez Walker should add another feather to its cap.

When will Devontez Walker face off against the Bengals?

The Bengals and the Ravens have faced off 57 times, with the former leading the series 30-27. Moreover, the Bengals won the only postseason meeting in the 2022–23 Wild Card Round game. The divisional rivals will face each other twice this season.

The Ravens travel to Paycor Stadium in Week 5 to challenge the Bengals. They meet again in Baltimore in Week 10. Only time will tell whether Devontez Walker leaves his mark on this storied rivalry.

