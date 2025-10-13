  • home icon
  "I got hard & came in my pants": Dave Portnoy makes wild NSFW comment on Drake Maye while making HOF case for Patriots QB after 289-yard, 3-TD outing

"I got hard & came in my pants": Dave Portnoy makes wild NSFW comment on Drake Maye while making HOF case for Patriots QB after 289-yard, 3-TD outing

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:14 GMT
Dave Portnoy makes wild NSFW comment on Drake Maye while making HOF case for Patriots QB after 289-yard, 3-TD outing
Dave Portnoy makes wild NSFW comment on Drake Maye while making HOF case for Patriots QB after 289-yard, 3-TD outing

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy heaped praise on quarterback Drake Maye following his performance in Week 6. He helped the New England Patriots secure a 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Drake Maye ended the night completing 18 of the 26 passes he attempted while recording 289 total yards (261 passing and 28 rushing yards). The quarterback also scored three passing touchdowns, helping his team to its fourth win of the season and a three-game winning streak.

Dave Portnoy took to social media to talk about Maye's performance against the Saints. He made some wild NSFW comments while highlighting a third-and-11 play he made in the fourth quarter for a first down.

"Third and 11, 25-19, Saints on the comeback trail. Haven't had a great second half. This play for Drake Maye. I don't want to be graphic but I literally got hard and came my pants," Portnoy said. "The defender can't believe and he thinks he's Tom Brady, Peyton Manning reincarnated. This guy, Drake Maye, we got the man. We have this play right here. You just don't see it."
"I don't know why on the replay they're showing the receiver. No one cares. Show Maye in the pocket. An absolute strike. ... I came."
In another clip, Portnoy heaped praise on another third-and-17 play made by Maye, where he connected with Stefon Diggs while being flagged for offensive pass interference. He stated that the quarterback should already be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Alright, third and 17. I just posted a video on how great Drake Maye is. ... His shirt is being ripped and he drops one in the absolute God damn bucket. ...He maybe in the Hall of Fame already."
The Patriots drafted Maye with the third overall pick in last year's NFL draft. He began his rookie debut campaign as the backup to Jacoby Brissett. However, he was named as the team's QB1 after a disappointing 1-4 start under Brissett.

Unfortunately, Drake Maye could only muster a 4-13 record with the Patriots during his NFL debut. They decided to stay with him as the starting quarterback this year as well. In six games, he has recorded 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns passing.

Drake Maye shares his honest thoughts after Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints

In the post-game press conference, the Patriots quarterback was asked to share his true feelings about securing a three-game winning streak with the team.

Drake Maye responded by stating that the work is not done, and they still have a long season ahead.

"Shoot, we got more work to do," Maye said (Timestamp-1:12). "You know, I think that's the big thing. But it feels good getting, you know, in the win column consistently. You know that's three in a row. We got to keep going and building on it."
"We're on the road again. But no, it feels good to win and feels good to, you know, win on the road. It's alwauys nice. ... Like I said, just trying to step up leadership wise."
The Patriots are next scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans on Oct.19

