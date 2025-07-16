"I got nothing against them": CJ Gardner-Johnson admits regret over bold Eagles take in emotional apology

The Philadelphia Eagles unexpectedly moved C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick in March, just one month after the star safety helped the team defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Although the Eagles' decision to trade Gardner-Johnson was an obvious salary cap move, the 27-year-old safety said in an interview with KPRC 2 last month that he felt "disrespected" by the team. He even went so far as to say during an Instagram Live session in June that the club wouldn't win another Super Bowl without him.

Gardner-Johnson apologized for his remarks regarding the Eagles after he was traded during his appearance on The Pivot podcast this week. He took the time to express regret for his comments, naming a few former teammates in particular whom he believes have the right to feel offended.

"I retract them [comments that the Eagles won't win another SB without him] and I wouldn't even say it because I played with those guys and I know how they would feel," Gardner-Johnson said. "It's a disrespect to Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown, I can name all those guys on that team."

"I think apologizing to the guys in Philly like I got nothing against them and if they win six rings without me, they deserve it because that's the type of players they are."

Gardner-Johnson played for the Eagles for two seasons, in 2022 and 2024, and the team made Super Bowl appearances in both seasons. The defensive back notched six interceptions in each season, making them his best seasons statistically.

CJ Gardner-Johnson also apologized to one veteran ex-teammate

CJ Gardner-Johnson, who recorded six interceptions last season, apologized to Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, acknowledging him as the oldest player on the team and a voice of reason for him.

"Lane Johnson, respectfully, because Lane is my big vet and Lane would tell me, 'Hey Chans, I got your back, but when you do too much, I don't got your back.' And that's one of those moments. That's too much because it take away from his career," CJGJ added.

General manager Howie Roseman said the decision was difficult after the Eagles dealt CJGJ to Houston in March. However, he clarified that the move was made to maximize team-building potential while keeping the long-term roster in consideration.

Although it is understandable that being traded away from a team after helping them win a Super Bowl would be painful, Gardner-Johnson can find solace in the fact that he will continue to play in an environment where he has the chance to succeed. He was traded by the Eagles to the Texans, another postseason club with a strong defense.

Derek Stingley Jr., one of the NFL's top cover cornerbacks, and a number of other young secondary players are on the Texans roster already. Gardner-Johnson will now boost the team's secondary with his tenacity and experience.

