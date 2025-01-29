"I got all the reason to hate" - 49ers' Deebo Samuel picks sides between Chiefs and Eagles for Super Bowl 59

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers will be watching Super Bowl 59 from home after they had a miserable season. After making the Super Bowl last season, they missed the playoffs entirely. The All-Pro wide receiver did miss a few games but had one of his worst statistical seasons thus far, finishing with just 806 yards from scrimmage.

On his "Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel" podcast on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver made it known which team he is going to be rooting for during Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"They [Kansas City Chiefs] beat me twice so I got all the reason to hate... It's the Chiefs and the Eagles, you know I got a love hate for both, but I got all the love for my brother AJ Brown over there, so I definitely want to see him win. I definitely don't want to see [Patrick] Mahomes get the third one. I'm rocking with AJ and Saquon twith this one for sure."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers have gone to the Super Bowl twice in the last five years (during the 2019 and 2023 seasons), but both times they lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs. Now, the Chiefs will be looking to clinch an unprecedented three-peat during Super Bowl 59.

Samuel is on the final year of his three-year, $71.55 million extension and the team has a potential out this offseason so it will be interesting to see what his future looks like.

What are the Super Bowl 59 betting odds?

Super Bowl 59 is going to be played at the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9 and the betting odds are expecting this game to be very close. According to ESPN Bet, the Kansas City Chiefs are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites in this game and are sitting as slight moneyline favorites as well.

The Chiefs are -125 on the moneyline ($100 bet would win $80) while the Eagles are sitting at +105 odds to win the Super Bowl ($100 bet would win $105). The total points are sitting at 49.5 after both offenses exploded in the conference championship round as well. It is going to be interesting to see how these odds shift throughout the next 12 days between now and the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.