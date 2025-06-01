“I gotta do it for them 100x fold” - Russell Wilson sounds off on NFL’s slow shift toward Black QBs

Russell Wilson will enter his 14th year in the NFL in the 2025 season. The quarterback has already established himself as a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but wants to build on his legacy to help young Black quarterbacks who aspire to make it big in the pro league.

On Thursday, Wilson appeared on Carmelo Anthony's "7 PM in Brooklyn" show to discuss the NFL's slow shift toward Black quarterbacks. The 10-time Pro Bowler explained how he owed the Black quarterbacks of his previous generation for helping him dream of a career in the big league.

"I think it's my obligation, though, to be a mentor," Wilson said (3:23). "Not just to all quarterbacks, but especially the black quarterbacks that are trying to make it. Whatever I can do to inspire guys, to give guys belief, to give whatever questions, life questions, business questions, football questions, or whatever it is.

"I feel like, man, others did it for me. I got to do it for them and do it a hundred times fold."

Wilson became only the second Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, after Doug Williams in 1988, leading the Seattle Seahawks to glory in 2014. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have joined the group since.

Russell Wilson expected to lead New York Giants' offense in 2025 NFL season

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is expected to get the starting quarterback role for the New York Giants in the 2025 season. He signed a one-year $10.5 million contract in March, which could rise up to $21 million with incentives.

Wilson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He recorded 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and two rushing touchdowns in 11 regular-season games, helping the Steelers reach the playoffs. However, Pittsburgh's postseason run ended in the wild-card round with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be interesting to see how Wilson fares with the Giants in the 2025 season. He will face competition for the QB1 role from Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart.

