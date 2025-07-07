"I gotta keep them secrets": Patrick Mahomes gets real about bonding with Tom Brady during offseason

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in National Football League history. He is a three-time Super Bowl Champion, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP and a six-time Pro Bowler. What makes this legendary resume even more impressive is that Mahomes is still under the age of 30.
As a result, with a long career still ahead of him, Mahomes revealed that he is putting in the work every day to succeed at the highest level.
Mahomes even told NFL analyst Kay Adams on Monday that he has been talking to and getting advice from NFL legend Tom Brady, regarded as the greatest football player of all time.
"I've actually talked to Tom [Brady] a good amount this offseason, and it's cool that he wants to give me advice. You know, he didn't have to be like that. He's such a good dude, and I have so much respect for him, and I'll take any advice he gives me..."
When asked about what advice Brady has been giving him, Mahomes made clear that he needed to keep that information a secret.
"I gotta keep them secrets, he just he always talks about being yourself. He thinks that, which I truly believe, too, is that guys can spot when you're not authentic and you're not putting in the work, and that's something that he did every single day. That's why guys respected him so much. And that's all I'm going to do for the rest of my career." Mahomes said on the 'Up And Adams Show'.
Will Patrick Mahomes bounce back after horrific Super Bowl loss?
Mahomes has proven consistently throughout his NFL career that he works extremely hard and bounces back after difficult losses and moments. After being destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 this past February, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to return to their best and the Super Bowl next year.
