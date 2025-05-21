"I hate them with burning passion" - Lions rookie Isaac TeSlaa fires shots at Packers ahead of Week 1 matchup

Detroit Lions rookie Isaac TeSlaa must be making some fans after his latest statement about the Green Bay Packers. TeSlaa, selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, signed his rookie deal on Tuesday, fulfilling the dream of the kid who grew up supporting the Lions.

As a proper Lions fan, TeSlaa held grudges against the team's divisional rivals. One of them had a "special place" for the wide receiver, who revealed he hates them during his appearance on Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast.

A short clip shared on Wednesday shows the rookie confirming he knows which teams he's going to play in the NFC North division. While he initially skipped the Packers, TeSlaa revealed he had no love lost for Matt LaFleur's team.

“Oh I hate the Packers, with a burning passion," he said.

Ever since he heard his name called, TeSlaa has been over the moon regarding his draft selection. After the Lions selected him, he revealed he dreamed of joining them.

“I don’t know if I have the words right now," TeSlaa said draft night. "Obviously, it’s been not only a dream to play in the NFL, but to play for my hometown team, the team I’ve rooted for since I was a baby.

"It’s just an incredible feeling. I’m just ready to go to work, get to the facility and just put the work in.”

On the other end, given the Lions' improvements over the past seasons, the Packers started taking them more seriously, as a new NFC North rivalry could replace the one they have with the Chicago Bears.

Matt LaFleur talks Isaac TeSlaa's Lions potentially overtaking Chicago Bears as Packers' biggest rivals

Matt LaFleur spoke about the Detroit Lions' recent success in the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers' coach gave flowers to Isaac TeSlaa's new team during a conversation with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday.

When talking about the Lions potentially overtaking the Bears as Green Bay's biggest rival, he didn't mince words for Dan Campbell's squad.

"I think they're all rivals," LaFleur said. "And certainly, when Detroit is, right now they're the class of the NFC. I know they didn't win the Super Bowl, but I think it's kinda March Madness when you get to that point."

The Lions come off a disappointing divisional-round defeat against the Washington Commanders, but their window isn't closed just yet.

