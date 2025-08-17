  • home icon
  "I hate to be cliched" - Greg Cosell makes feelings known on Tyler Shough as Saints QB lands starter role in preseason Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

“I hate to be cliched" - Greg Cosell makes feelings known on Tyler Shough as Saints QB lands starter role in preseason Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Aug 17, 2025 13:37 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice - Source: Imagn
NFL: New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice - Source: Imagn

The New Orleans Saints have announced rookie Tyler Shough as their starting quarterback for the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Veteran NFL analyst Greg Cosell made his feelings known about the decision.

In the Saints' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Shough threw for 165 yards and even scored a 54-yard touchdown. Impressed by his abilities, the team has decided to let him open the match up on Sunday.

Speaking on the "Ross Tucker Podcast," Cosell gave his opinion about the Saints' rookie. He said Shough looked efficient when he came off the bench last week to make a few throws.

"They put him in a two-minute situation at the end of the first half. And again, they did that intentionally. I'm sure they wanted to see how he would handle a two-minute situation instead of just putting him in a, quote-unquote, 'normal game' situation.
And he was very controlled, very efficient. I hate to be cliched, but he took the throws that, quote-unquote, 'the defense gave him' that were clean throws. He marched the Saints right into the red zone. He was very efficient and controlled in that drive."

The New Orleans Saints picked Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL analyst Greg Cosell further analyzed Tyler Shough's plays against the Rams

On the same podcast, the veteran Greg Cosell dove deep into the plays the Saints rookie made in the preseason opener. Cosell called out Tyler Shough, saying that the interception he threw looked bad.

"He threw that interception which looked bad. It came on a speed out. Now, that's a timing throw. So you're hitting your back foot and you're throwing the ball..."

Cosell talked about the touchdown Tyler Shough scored in the preseason game and concluded that the rookie didn't do anything problematic:

"The touchdown he threw was on a stutter-go. It was a 54-yarder. The receiver easily beat the corner who jumped the stutter portion. But, you know, overall, he was efficient. That's the way he played. He was efficient. He didn't make, you know, any throws where you went, "My God," and he really didn't do anything that was problematic."

It'll be interesting to see if Shough can help the Saints get their first preseason win later today.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
