“I hate being retired” - Peyton Manning makes fun of himself on SNL 50 while giving advice to Lorne Michaels

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning starred in a segment of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special. The two-time Super Bowl champion had experience on the show, hosting it in 2007 after winning Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts.

He returned for the special edition to chat with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Manning joked about his post-NFL activities, advising SNL creator Lorne Michaels to keep working, noting that his retirement only came with plenty of commercial commitments.

“Is Lorne (Michaels) going to retire now?” asked Manning.

“No, I don’t think so,” replied Poehler.

“Okay, that’s great news,” added Manning. “Lorne, never retire. It is brutal out here. They have me doing all these commercials. Insurance, beer… I did one the other day for something called Fan Fight Power Monster 3. I don’t even know what the hell it is. I just assumed it was a video game. But then in the last voice over I said, ‘Now in diet chili flavor.’ I hate being retired. No, seriously, Lorne, getting old sucks. You feel like such a loser. (Zach) Galifianakis knows what I’m talking about.”

Peyton Manning was one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. His performances lifted the Indianapolis Colts out of the bottom of the league and made them one of the best teams in the AFC during the 2000s and early 2010s.

After winning his second Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, Manning immediately retired from the game and tried his hand at different projects. His Omaha Productions company has given fans plenty of content since its inception, most notably the "ManningCast," an in-season show in which Peyton and his brother Eli Manning have several guests during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts.

He has appeared in commercials for Nationwide, Papa John's, NFL Sunday Ticket, Michelob ULTRA and Bud Light, among others.

Peyton Manning appeared with Caitlin Clark in new commercial

One of his most recent commercials was a collaboration with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who is making a similar impact on Indianapolis as the retired quarterback when he arrived to the city.

A 25-second clip showed Manning and Clark entering an operating room to perform a heart surgery. Clark tried to help Manning carry out the job, but failed. The video ends with Peyton Manning and Caitlin Clark exiting the room and leaving a teddy bear behind while praising the cardiac team at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

