"I hated playing against Philly": 10x Pro Bowler Aaron Donald spills beans on how Jason Kelce made his life tougher on field

Aaron Donald is one of the greatest defensive players to ever play football. After spending 10 seasons in the NFL, Donald retired on March 15.

While Donald had success against every NFL team he faced, some were tougher than others. Appearing on former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long's Green Light podcast, Donald and the host spoke about which team he hated playing against the most.

"Philly, I hated playing against Philly! Kelce his little fast ass always ran full he would snap the ball run over right now just I'm like bro you got some good guards let them work you don't gotta help them every time, he’s like I'm not gonna let you go let you ruin the game," Donald said.

"I'm like every single play now every time I play the Eagles bro but I really never really gotten no one on ones I probably had like one or two during the game and that will be it. If you don't win a one on one that time you're done. You're gonna get double and triple team for the rest of the game!"

The Eagles are only one of two teams Donald didn't record a sack against. It's easy to see why they were his least favorite team to go against.

Donald retired with many impressive accomplishments and accolades. He won three Defensive NFL MVPs, was a 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time First-Team All-Pro, won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, won a Super Bowl and won the Deacon Jones Award in 2018. The defensive tackle retired with over 100 career sacks.

Like Aaron Donald, Jason Kelce retired this off-season

Jason and Travis Kelce during the AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Two NFL greats retired this off-season when Aaron Donald and Jason Kelce bid goodbye to football.

It's not a surprise to hear Donald say that one of the toughest linemen he's ever gone up against is Jason Kelce.

Like Donald, Kelce is one of the best at his position. He's been selected as a Pro Bowler seven times in his career and has earned six First-Team All-Pro selections. He's played and started in 193 games and is also a Super Bowl champion.

Both Aaron Donald and Jason Kelce will be future Hall of Famers and could potentially end up in the same HOF class.