"I am heartbroken" - Peyton Manning pens tearful farewell to Jim Irsay as Colts owner surprisingly passes away at 65

On Wednesday evening, it was sadly reported that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had passed away at the age of 65 years old. At this exact time, there have not been too many details on the situation.

However, after the news was made public, former Colts QB Peyton Manning took to Instagram to share an emotional message about his time with the Colts and getting to know Irsay.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18." Manning wrote on Instagram.

In response, legendary QB Tom Brady commented on the post and expressed his thoughts and prayers regarding the difficult situation.

"❤️🙏🏻 RIP❤️🙏🏻." Brady wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @peytonmanning)

Looking back, Peyton Manning was the star player for the Indianapolis Colts for 14 years (from 1998 to 2011). He helped the team reach the Super Bowl twice and won it once (Super Bowl XLI).

He was the first player picked in the 1998 NFL Draft. During his time with the Colts, he became one of the best quarterbacks ever. He set many team records, like throwing the most yards (54,828) and the most touchdowns (399).

His impact on the Colts was so profound that they retired his No. 18 jersey and honored him with a statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Late Colts owner Jim Irsay's NFL impact

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Irsay and his family had a major impact on the National Football League having a team in Indianapolis. His family, more specifically his father Robert, was responsible for moving the Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis.

Irsay became the owner, chairman, and CEO of the iconic franchise in 1997 and brought great success to the organization. The Colts won Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-17 in February of 2007. Furthermore, Irsay's father bought the team for approximately $12 million in 1972 and Jim turned the club into a huge company that is now worth approximately $1.88 billion, according to Forbes.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jim Irsay's family and his friends during this difficult time.

