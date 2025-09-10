"I hit his a**": T.J. Houshmandzadeh reveals ex-Commanders' Sean Taylor conflict after Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott's spitting incident

One of the major stories after week one of the 2025 season concerns what happened on the first play of the entire season. During the Philadelphia Eagles meeting with the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter was caught spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He was ejected from the game and has been fined for his actions.But this is not the first time that a spitting incident has happened in the NFL. On the lastest edtion of &quot;Speakeasy&quot; former NFL wide receiver T. J. Houshmandzadeh spoke of the time he was involved in a spitting incident.&quot;That's the most disrespectful thing you can do. Spit on another man. I had that happen to me in a game. Sean Taylor (who played for the then Washington Redskins) onside kick. Recovered the onside kick. He hits me. I get up and hit his ass back cause it was a late hit. And he spit on me. But I did not know that he spat on me.&quot;This game happened in 2004 during Sean Taylor's rookie season, with Houshmandzadeh playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.As with the Carter spit more than 20 years later, the NFL investigated the incident to see if any bans or fines would be given.However, upon further review, the league found no evidence to support the spitting allegation and Taylor essentially got away with this action.Sean Taylor's other spitting incidentBut this would not be the only spitting incident in the career of Sean Taylor. Two years later, Taylor was seen spitting in the face of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Michael Pittman during a wildcard playoff game.He was ejected from the game, with Pittman giving the following statement after the event.&quot;There was a lot of trash-talking the whole time. He spit in my face. No man is going to spit in my face. I have a lot of respect for Sean Taylor, but no respect no more. My initial reaction was just hit him in the face. He'd be a lot worse if it was on the street&quot;Sean Taylor would play in the NFL for four seasons before his murder in 2007.