  "I hope I am to my sons what you are to yours" - Cam Newton gets emotional 3 days after Deion Sanders revealed his secret cancer battle for one-month

“I hope I am to my sons what you are to yours” - Cam Newton gets emotional 3 days after Deion Sanders revealed his secret cancer battle for one-month

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Aug 01, 2025 16:57 GMT
Cam Newton ----- Deion Sanders
Cam Newton ----- Deion Sanders

Cam Newton has issued a statement about Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL legend Prime Time Deion Sanders' recent battle with cancer. After it was revealed by Sanders and various NFL insiders that Coach Prime had been dealing with a bladder tumor, Newton outlined how he credits all of his success to Sanders.

On the '4th&1 With Cam Newton' podcast on July 31, Newton highlighted how important Sanders' mindset, inner confidence, playmaking ability and personality have been to his career, the sport of football and mainstream culture.

"With that being said, there would not be no Cam Newton—the bravado, the aura, the flash — without Deion Sanders."
"What he means to the Black culture, to football as a whole, no matter what the color is, it embodies what 90%, if not 100%, of athletes embody to this day. That's the edge, self-confidence, the playmaking ability, box office, showtime. Or in this case, Prime Time. I hope I am to my sons what you are to your sons." (05:36) Newton said.
youtube-cover
As is clear from the video, Newton has a great deal of respect and love for Sanders and everything Prime Time has done to help his personal NFL journey, the sport of football, and society.

Will Deion Sanders return to coaching in 2025 after battle with cancer?

It has been reported that Sanders is cancer free after his treatment for a bladder tumor. As outlined in a post to X by Ross Dellenger:

"Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his medical team announce that he has been treated for a bladder tumor. Doctors did remove the bladder and Deion is 'cured from the cancer.'"
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport then confirmed that he was hearing that Sanders would still be coaching the Colorado Buffaloes football program this year.

"A significant update on Deion Sanders, who will be coaching this year." Rapoport wrote in response to Dellenger.

With the positive news of Sanders successfully being treated for the bladder tumor, it is evident that Newton wanted to share his appreciation and respect for Sanders as he goes through this difficult period.

Joshua Gillesby

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
