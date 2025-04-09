Justin Fields' recent words about his experience playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers reflect his team-oriented spirit. He was benched last year after leading the team to a 4-2 record.

Fields played for the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He began six games for the Steelers before head coach Mike Tomlin benched him for Russell Wilson despite Fields' winning record as a starter.

In his first media availability at the New York Jets' headquarters on Wednesday, Fields discussed his experience in Pittsburgh:

"I did what I was asked to do. I've never had a problem with that. I've always been a team player. I've always been advocating putting myself behind the team. I'm not going to get too much in-depth on what was happening in Chicago or what happened last year in Pittsburgh. But I'm grateful for all the experiences I've had," Fields stated.

The former Ohio State standout signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets in March, with $30 million guaranteed. The move came after the Jets cut Aaron Rodgers with a post-June 1 designation. Interestingly, reports said the Steelers had interest in bringing Fields back as a potential starter in 2025 before he joined New York.

Justin Fields wasn't "really comfortable" as a backup in Pittsburgh

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

When speaking about his midseason benching, Fields admitted there was discomfort, but he kept his professional demeanor:

"It was different for me in a space where I wasn't really comfortable. But at the end of the day, coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team and I'm never going to go against that. I'm not a selfish guy. So I just tried to change my perspective, get better each and every day in practice," Justin Fields stated at Wednesday's press conference.

Justin Fields reiterated that he does not hold any ill feelings toward the Steelers organization:

"In this league, I have the mindset that you can't take things personal," he said.

With the Jets, Justin Fields will be reunited with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, potentially re-sparking their college chemistry from 2020.

"It's awesome," Justin Fields said of being reunited with Wilson. "We played together in college and when I saw him it's really just like the old days."

Fields completed a career-high 65.8% of passes attempted last season, though his 6.9 yards per attempt ranked him 26th among 43 eligible quarterbacks. Justin Fields passed for over 200 yards in just two of his six starts operating in a Steelers offense designed to remove risk from the equation.

