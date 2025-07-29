  • home icon
"I just wanna get some reps" - Shedeur Sanders makes emotional plea to Myles Garrett over his lack of first-team reps at Browns training camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:59 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Shedeur Sanders makes emotional plea to Myles Garrett over his lack of first-team reps at Browns training camp - Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has not been getting too many first-team reps since returning to training camp. Earlier this week, a video showed Sanders conversing with defensive end Myles Garrett during a training camp session, making a plea to get more first-team reps.

"I just wanna get some reps," Sanders said to Garrett while approaching the DE.

Garrett then asked Sanders where and when he wanted the reps, to which the QB responded:

"Right now."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Garrett also jokingly asked Sanders if he wanted him to play in an offensive role.

"You want me at tight end or what?" Garrett said. "I know you don't want me rushing."
Garrett, who signed a lucrative extension with the Browns this offseason, heaped praise on Sanders after the OTAs.

"I think everyone was surprised to see him go to the fifth round," Garrett said on June 16. "He's come to camp and OTAs with a great attitude. He's a hard-working guy, he has a good head on his shoulders. He's always positive, always optimistic, always puts a smile on his face. You like going to work with people who have that kind of attitude."
Now, it will be interesting to see how Sanders will fare at Cleveland's training camp.

Shedeur Sanders could get the Browns' QB1 role following Kenny Pickett's injury

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders- Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders- Source: Getty

On Monday, it was reported that Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett picked up a hamstring injury while returning to training camp. Although it's unclear when Pickett will return, his injury allows Shedeur Sanders to potentially get the QB1 role heading into the 2025 season.

Sanders will still face competition for the starting role from fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco.

It appears that Flacco is now the favorite to get the Browns' QB1 role for the upcoming season, since the team wants an experienced signal-caller to lead the offense. However, Sanders and Gabriel will look to make strong cases for themselves in the coming weeks.

The Browns will open their 2025 season at home on Sept. 7 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
