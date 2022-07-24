"I was kind off frustrated in that regard" - Amari Cooper opens up on struggles with Cowboys last season

Amari Cooper saw his time with the Dallas Cowboys come to an end earlier this off-season. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and swap of sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He will be a solid target for whichever quarterback the Browns are able to put forth for the start of the season.

After starting his career as a number four overall pick for the Oakland Raiders, Cooper wound up with the Cowboys where, last year, he saw a steep drop in production.

Still, while he did record 24 fewer receptions for 249 fewer yards than the previous season, Cooper did catch eight touchdowns, tying his previous season record.

Cooper joined the Norm and D Invasion podcast and spoke about his frustrations with the Cowboys last season.

“We had a really good season but the few losses that we did have, they were all to the teams that we were potentially playing in the playoffs and every win that we had, it was like this’s not a playoff team, this is not a playoff team. I was kind of frustrated in that regard, I saw the trend of me getting the ball like in the red area stuff like that."

Cooper went on to say that the Cowboys didn't seem capable of utilizing the talent on their roster against top teams.

"I was like 'Man, all these playoff teams that we're losing to we gonna have to play them again, we not taking advantage of the playmakers that we have so that we can win, we gonna lose'.

"I was able to foresee that and unfortunately that’s what happened in the first round and that’s why I was so pissed off cause I didn’t want what we had to not reach, it’s full potential but unfortunately that’s what happened in the first round, yeah that was the most frustrating part about last year for me.”

Browns got Amari Cooper at a steal and will utilize him in an offense with questions at quarterback

The Cowboys certainly didn’t get a great value from the Amari Cooper trade. With the emergence of Ceedee Lamb as a top receiver for the team, Cooper’s stats fell off a little.

However, he seems to be more frustrated with the disappointing end of the Cowboys season, which could ultimately be blamed on poor clock management.

Sure, it seems like Amari Cooper’s gone through three starting quarterbacks before he’s taken a snap in Cleveland. Still, the wide receiver is ready to give all he’s got for his new team.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Norm and D Invasion and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far