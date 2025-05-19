"I knew I was looking at greatness" - Travis Hunter's mom Ferrante pens heartwarming note on Jaguars star's 22nd birthday

Travis Hunter turned 22 on Sunday, and his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, shared a heartwarming post for the Jacksonville Jaguars star on Instagram. Ferrante shared a throwback video of Hunter's formative years, while also documenting the rise through his high school and college career.

Ad

"Happy 22nd Birthday to My Son Travis, My Legacy, My Heart in Human Form!," Edmonds wrote in the IG caption.

"Today, I pause to give God glory for the gift of YOU. From the moment I first held you in my arms, I knew I was looking at greatness. You’ve always been a light — not just to me, but to this world. Your strength, your kindness, your humility, your hustle, your heart — it all reflects a purpose far greater than you even realize."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When he was earning money via NIL deals at the collegiate level, Hunter bought his mother a luxurious home in Savannah, Georgia, in March 2024. Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

Hunter spent two years with the Buffs. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado. The Buffs also retired Hunter's No. 12 jersey at Folsom Field, a week before the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Travis Hunter plans to continue playing two positions with the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter played as a wideout and as a cornerback during his college career and plans to continue with his two-way role with the Jaguars. At the start of the rookie minicamp last week, Jacksonville mainly used Hunter as a wideout, however, the team plans to integrate him into its defensive playbook as well in the offseason.

Many have warned Hunter about the workload of playing two positions in the NFL. However, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is eager to prove his worth as a versatile player in the pro league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place