"I knew I was looking at greatness" - Travis Hunter's mom Ferrante pens heartwarming note on Jaguars star's 22nd birthday

Travis Hunter turned 22 on Sunday, and his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, shared a heartwarming post for the Jacksonville Jaguars star on Instagram. Ferrante shared a throwback video of Hunter's formative years, while also documenting the rise through his high school and college career.
"Happy 22nd Birthday to My Son Travis, My Legacy, My Heart in Human Form!," Edmonds wrote in the IG caption.
"Today, I pause to give God glory for the gift of YOU. From the moment I first held you in my arms, I knew I was looking at greatness. You’ve always been a light — not just to me, but to this world. Your strength, your kindness, your humility, your hustle, your heart — it all reflects a purpose far greater than you even realize."
When he was earning money via NIL deals at the collegiate level, Hunter bought his mother a luxurious home in Savannah, Georgia, in March 2024. Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.
Hunter spent two years with the Buffs. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado. The Buffs also retired Hunter's No. 12 jersey at Folsom Field, a week before the 2025 NFL draft.
Travis Hunter plans to continue playing two positions with the Jaguars
Travis Hunter played as a wideout and as a cornerback during his college career and plans to continue with his two-way role with the Jaguars. At the start of the rookie minicamp last week, Jacksonville mainly used Hunter as a wideout, however, the team plans to integrate him into its defensive playbook as well in the offseason.
Many have warned Hunter about the workload of playing two positions in the NFL. However, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is eager to prove his worth as a versatile player in the pro league.
