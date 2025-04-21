"I don't know he can excel at both" - Chris Broussard makes feelings known on Travis Hunter's two-way potential in NFL

Travis Hunter is one of the most-talked-about prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado star was deployed as a cornerback and as a wideout during his college career, and now wants to continue as a two-way player in the big league.

Ad

Since playing two positions in the NFL will be more challenging for Hunter, analyst Chris Boussard is unsure about the CU star being successful on both sides of the ball.

"What I'd do if I'm a team that drafts him, I bring him in almost like it's two players," Boussard said on First Things First on Thursday (2:51). "I bring him in and start out with him as receiver and a cornerback. But I'm not letting him do anything. If you are one of our best corners, you are gonna start. If you are one of our best receivers, you are gonna start.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If he can do it, like, I'm just gonna let him do it. I don't know that he can excel at both. And I think if he can excel at both, then he'll realize that at a point. And then we'll have a meeting where we can dial down the package where, OK, you're a full-time receiver, but we'll have packages with you as a corner, or vice versa."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 because of his versatility. On offense, he recorded 96 catches for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown. As a cornerback, he tallied 35 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.

Along with his many individual accolades, Hunter was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

While many have outlined the challenges for Hunter if he wants to play in two positions, the CU star still wants to be used on offense and defense.

Ad

Travis Hunter's No. 12 Colorado jersey retired by CU at spring football game

NCAA Football: Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey was retired by Colorado at CU's spring football game on Saturday. The two-way star was celebrated at Folsom Field for his two years with the Buffs.

Ad

Hunter transferred to Colorado in 2023, after playing one season at Jackson State.

While many believe that Hunter is a top-10 pick at this year's draft, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place