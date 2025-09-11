"I don't know how he got a throw off": Hollywood Brown gets honest about Patrick Mahomes going off-script

Patrick Mahomes has become known for making plays out of nothing during his impressive NFL career so far. His ability to do this has enabled him to develop strong relationships with his wide receivers.One of these wide recievers is Hollywood Brown. On Thursday, he spoke to the media about what Mahomes is like when he starts to scramble behind the offensive line on a play.&quot;He (Patrick Mahomes) got out and got flushed out of pocket pretty quickly. I was supposed to, like, come across the field, but seeing the void, you know, I see him kind of like, looking at me, and I'm like, I don't know how he got it throw out, but you know, that's this type of plays he makes... I mean, for us, we see it every day in practice. We always know what type of quarterback we got. We always know, you know, the play is never over. He brings that fire and you know, we just try to go out there, make plays for him, play hard.&quot;The plays that Brown is describing are the one that normally make the highlight reels.These are moments where Mahomes is able to make a play out of almost nothing. This is something that has amazed his teammates in the past, and by Browns comments, he still does.But this has been something that we have less Mahomes do less off in the last few games. The Chiefs quarterback appears to be struggling, with the player swapping impressive plays with smaller passes and interceptions.Mahomes is still a top quarterback who can perform at the highest level. However, with younger, more agile quarterbacks rising through the league, he will soon need to up his game to keep himself and the Chiefs relevant.Hollywood Brown is praised by Patrick MahomesPatrick Mahomes has praised the contributions of Hollywood Brown in the build up to this weekends game with the Philadelphia Eagles.&quot;I think Hollywood just kind of got more and more comfortable as the game went on and we asked him to do a lot of things. He kind of had to run his routes, Xavier’s routes, and all the in between. So, I thought he did a good job of recognizing what he needed to do, recognizing coverages and making plays happen. He’ll be big this these next couple of weeks as we try to get Xavier back… but it’s something I think he’s ready for.”Brown has been with the Chiefs for two years but has barely played for them in this spell.In the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, he recorded 99 receiving yards from 10 catches.Mahomes expects this number to improve, especially in the next few games, when Brown fills the role of Xavier Worthy, who is out with an injury.