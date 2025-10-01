"I know I can throw it farther": David Montgomery reveals keeping high school quarterback past a secret from Lions OC

The Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery recently opened up about his high school football days in a conversation with Kay Adams on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show on Wednesday.When asked if his Detroit Lions offensive coordinator knows about his experience as a quarterback in high school, David Montgomery said that he has kept it under wraps.&quot;I asked myself this sometimes, I don't think he does, just because I know I can throw it farther, but I don't think he really knows much about it,&quot; Montgomery said. &quot;But if you think about us, a lot of guys on our team who play quarterback, who can throw the ball, you, like, where I'm from, like, the best player usually plays quarterback, and that's typically where it is in a lot of places.&quot;So it's a lot of guys on our team who can throw it. I could throw it a little bit. I'm not too long horn.&quot;David Montgomery has carried 43 rush attempts for 245 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns so far in 2025. His career-high performance was in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. He rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Detroit Lions to a 38-30 victory.This Sunday, the Lions will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Montgomery's first professional game in his hometown.David Montgomery’s emotional homecoming against the BengalsDetroit Lions running back David Montgomery is gearing up for a meaningful Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Speaking with Kay Adams, Montgomery reflected on the significance of playing in front of family.“I think it’s just going to be a rush of emotions,&quot; Montgomery said. &quot;I have never played against Cincinnati since leaving Cincinnati, which will be cool playing against the team that when I grew up, that was like my team, like I was a hometown kid. A bunch of my family members are coming.”The game is especially significant because his sister, paralyzed in a car accident last year, will see him play in person for the first time.“Maybe like a year, a year and a half… on Valentine’s Day, my sister got in a really bad car accident. Now, she’s paralyzed from the neck down, and she obviously can’t move. But this will be the first game that my sister can actually see me play with her own eyes. So, I’m super, super excited about that, and I’m just happy that she’ll be able to be there.”The game will kick off at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday at 1:25 PM ET.