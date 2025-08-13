"I don't know where I was at in it": Michael Penix Jr. gets honest after being involved in fight with Titans during joint practice 

Michael Penix Jr. showed a different and unknown side of himself on Wednesday as tempers flared in the Atlanta Falcons-Tennessee Titans joint practice. The second-year quarterback was involved in a fight with opposing players after a trash-talking session turned into something else.
They went from barking at each other to getting physical, which resulted in players from both teams entering the pitch and piling up while Penix was down at the bottom of it.
The quarterback reflected on that moment afterwards, admitting he lost his sense of where he was at some point, but adding that he wasn't alone.
"I don't know where I was at in it," Penix said, via ESPN. "It was a lot of people. I knew I was down there somewhere. I wasn't the only one, though."
Michael Penix Jr. thanked his teammates for coming to his aid, noting that he appreciated that they had his back.
"I'm glad they did, because obviously that's not something that we want to be doing in practice," Penix said afterward. "We want to get all reps in, get that good work in. But it went how it went. But to see the team have my back and they were there, make sure they protect me. A lot of guys asked me if I was good, and it was good to know that those guys had my back."
Falcons and Titans are set to clash on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for their respective second preseason games. They lost the first duel of the 2025 NFL preseason and now hope to even their record.
Michael Penix Jr. explains why he threw down with Titans players
Michael Penix Jr. opened up on what led him to become physical with his opponents. The 25-year-old quarterback explained that he didn't like the trash-talk from the other side of the ball. Additionally, he said that Titans players didn't like it when he found the end zone and showed that he was hearing everything they were saying.
"They probably looked at me as just the quarterback, [that] I wasn't that type of person. But I'm from Tampa. I'm from Dade City. ... There's a respect part about it. We're all playing, we're all competing at a high level, but when disrespect comes in, it's like, 'All right, this ain't football no more.'"
The Atlanta Falcons have high expectations for 2025, and seeing their quarterback and other players be this close at this point must excite fans.
