"I know what I see" - Jimmy Horn Jr. shuts down Shedeur Sanders' critics amid reports of Colorado QB's "arrogant" and "cocky" attitude

Last week, quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft stock took a hit as one coach on a team with a top-seven pick in the 2025 NFL draft allegedly complained about his attitude and demeanor during his meeting with the franchise's top brass. The former Colorado Buffaloes star, who is expected to be a top-three pick, reportedly came off as "arrogant" and "cocky."

Sanders' college teammate, Jimmy Horn Jr., was asked about the reports, and he laughed them off. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, the wide receiver gave the quarterback a glowing review.

"I like to mind my business. But I know what I see when I'm with him. So I can't really speak on what they saying, anything like that. That's what I see when I'm with him. He always doing good when I'm around. And I don't really see too much of him being the arrogant and cocky person. I feel like that just inside of him," he said [from 1:54].

LeSean McCoy accuses coach of being jealous of Shedeur Sanders

While Jimmy Horn Jr. politely defended his former teammate, LeSean McCoy bluntly questioned why the coach was airing his grievances with Shedeur Sanders publicly. On FS1's The Facility on Tuesday, he asked:

"You can say this to your coaches, your ownership, the GM, right? But, why are you saying it to the media?"

He theorized that the coach was jealous of the former Buffaloes quarterback's fame and fortune.

"Another thing is, like, I hate when people don't ever, like, put a name on it. Because who is really saying that? It reminds me of coaches that probably was a quarterback, probably didn't play, right? Probably was a backup. Probably never went to the NFL, right? Probably wasn't secure of who he was, and guys that were superstars that had swagger to them, they call it arrogance. And he can't fit with them guys," he said.

Only time will tell whether the negative review that Sanders received will affect his draft stock or if teams that are interested in drafting the quarterback overlook the reported attitude issues and go ahead and pick him and hand him the keys to their offense.

