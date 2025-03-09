"I know how to navigate these waters" - Cooper Kupp makes his feelings known on proving doubters wrong as Rams exit looms

Cooper Kupp opened up on the ongoing situation with the LA Rams. The NFC West franchise announced it would try to move Kupp somewhere this offseason, but so far, nothing's been done.

Many think he will be eventually cut, opening the door for other teams to negotiate with the player without the Rams in the middle. Talking with the Los Angeles Times, Kupp shared his goals once his Rams chapter is closed, taking a jab at the team for doubting him.

“This is just another chapter of the Rams doubting what I can be and who I can become, what I can do as a football player. And in that same vein, I’m like, I’ve been through this. I know how to navigate these waters. I’m excited to do it.”

Cooper Kupp said he tried to find a solution with Sean McVay, but the front office had already made its decision.

“In that moment, I made the decision that I didn’t want this to be a bitter thing in terms of our ending there,” he said. “I try to keep it as positive as possible and just be forward-thinking about how to walk out of there and be able to shake each other’s hands and move forward."

The Rams are coming off a 10-7 season and a division title. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the eventual champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the divisional round. With Puka Nacua surging as the WR1, Kupp was relegated to a lesser role, and now he's on his way out of SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp can have a big market via trade or free agency

The Cooper Kupp situation could go well into the offseason, but the Rams are set on their decision to move on from him. Teams aren't heavily entertaining a trade for the wide receiver, but if he gets cut, several teams may show interest.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use Kupp's presence to help George Pickens get things back on track. The Las Vegas Raiders could pair him with Jakobi Meyers as an intriguing tandem for brand-new quarterback Geno Smith.

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots could add the veteran receiver Bryce Young and Drake Maye needs to unlock a new level of their games. The market shouldn't be dry for Kupp, but it seems like we'll have to wait to see the end of this.

