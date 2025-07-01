"I don't know what next year is going to feel like" - Travis Kelce makes feelings known about his retirement timeline following 2025 NFL season 

Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 season. However, the superstar tight end dropped an update on whether he could potentially hang up his cleats after next season.

On Tuesday, Kelce appeared on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast and discussed his future.

"I mean, it's the last one on the contract," Kelce said when asked if next year would be his last in the NFL (1:37:29). "I'm focused on this one. I don't know what next year is going to feel like. I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March or April next year when I make that decision."

Rumors were circulating that Kelce might retire this offseason. However, the Chiefs star confirmed that he will be returning to Kansas City for at least one more year.

Kelce has been with the Chiefs ever since they drafted him in the third round in 2013. Since then, he has won three Super Bowls and earned 10 Pro Bowl honors, while breaking several franchise records along the way.

Travis Kelce signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs in May 2024. He is entering the final year of that deal in the 2025 season.

Kelce has forged an excellent partnership with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The duo has been key in helping the Chiefs reach five Super Bowls over the past six seasons.

However, Kelce has said that if he does retire, he wants to leave the NFL on a high note. That could mean that he wants another Super Bowl ring to add to his collection.

Kelce and the Chiefs were on course to complete a three-peat of Super Bowls this year. However, they lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game in February.

It will be interesting to see how Kelce and the Chiefs bounce back from the Super Bowl defeat next season.

