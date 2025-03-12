“I know how this will end: Not good” - Colin Cowherd predicts doom for Justin Fields after signing with Jets in free agency

A well-known NFL personality isn’t super optimistic about Justin Fields’ chances for success in New York. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Herd”, Colin Cowherd predicted another tough campaign for the 26-year-old pivot.

"I know how this will end: Not good," Cowherd said. "If he would have landed with Sean Payton or a Sean McVay out of college, I think you’d have seen the very best of Justin Field." (1:00).

Cowherd believes that for many quarterbacks who come to the NFL, being surrounded by a great roster is a big reason for their success.

"Where you land as a quarterback is about 80% of your success rate," Cowherd added. "Go look at Baker Mayfield. He finally got a good roster and finally got a team that believed in him in Tampa. Go look at Sam Darnold in Minnesota."

Fields signed a two-year deal to join the Jets for $40 million after playing most of the 2024 campaign behind Russell Wilson with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was their starter for three seasons.

Cowherd believes that Fields is entering a situation that’s eerily similar to his previous ones, which is why he expects another bad outcome for the former Second-team All-American out of Ohio State.

"So Justin Fields, think about this: He starts his career with a broken franchise, a defensive head coach, and a defensive culture in Chicago, and then he goes to a solid franchise with a defensive head coach and a defensive coach in Pittsburgh," Cowherd continued.

"And now, where does he go? With another defensive coach, another broken franchise."

Aaron Glenn, the former defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, was named the Jets head coach last month. Fields won just 10 combined games in his first three seasons in Chicago, while the Jets haven’t had a winning season since 2015 (10-6)

One area Justin Fields will help the Jets

The Jets couldn’t run the ball in 2024, averaging a mere 91.8 yards per game, the second-worst rate in the NFL. Justin Fields will give them more mobility than Aaron Rodgers did last season.

Fields has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry every year, with his best being in 2022 with Chicago, putting up 1,143 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

The Jets haven’t averaged more than 100 yards per game in a season since 2020 (105.2).

