"I don't let depth chart dictate mindset": Shedeur Sanders responds to Deion Sanders' prediction on Browns QB’s playing time coming sooner than later

Shedeur Sanders responded to his father's sayings about the rookie quarterback getting a shot at the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback role at some point this season. Deion Sanders said he was confident his kid would get a chance eventually amid a poor start to the season for Joe Flacco.

Ad

At the moment, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel is above Sanders on the pecking order, but things could change in the following weeks. Talking with reporters on Thursday, Sanders talked about his father's comments and his approach to the current state of his career.

Question: So pops just recently went on the New Heights podcast, and he said he gave you advice to stay ready and that your time is going to come, that he believes it's going to come shortly. What’s your reaction on that?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur: I focus on each and every day, what I got to do, and just because where I am on a depth chart, I don't let that dictate my mindset each and every day, because you don't know whatever will happen or what could happen. So it's really, you know, just keeping the mindset of just staying locked in standing to everything you know, and remaining focused on the main thing.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Shedeur Sanders had a remarkable senior season in Colorado, going 353 of 477 for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He was considered a top-five pick coming into the 2025 NFL Draft until multiple teams passed up on him until the fifth round, where the Browns drafted him with the No. 144 overall selection.

He is now trying to find his place in the league, but things haven't gone in his direction so far.

Mike Greenberg still can't get over Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

On Wednesday, analyst Mike Greenberg joined ESPN Cleveland to share his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders being drafted after Dillon Gabriel. The ESPN host noted that nobody had Gabriel ahead of Sanders until April's draft.

Ad

"There is not one person," Greenberg said. "Go back and find me one draft analyst who had Dillon Gabriel rated ahead of Shedeur Sanders. So I personally am confounded. And the things that people are saying that Dillon Gabriel does well, processing and all that stuff are exactly the things people were telling me that Shedeur did well."

The Browns still have questions to answer this season. They have two young quarterbacks eager to play, but time will tell who will get the starting job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.