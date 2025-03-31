"I like our playoff format" - Sean Payton makes feelings known on proposed rule change

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes the current structure of the NFL playoffs format as it is. With league owners meeting in Palm Springs, Florida, this week, several NFL rule changes that have been proposed are being analyzed and voted on.

One such proposal comes from the Detroit Lions, which would completely change the seeding and playoff format of the NFL. The proposal suggests that the seven teams with the best records in each conference be seeded from 1-7.

This would, essentially, mean that not even winning your division would guarantee you a spot in the playoff tournament.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer on Monday, Payton does not support this proposed rule change.

“I think winning your division is important. I like our playoff format, especially relative to any other sport.”

The proposed change would certainly be a major difference in how the NFL dictates who will and won't be competing in the playoffs.

Currently, any division winner is guaranteed a spot in the tournament if they can best their three division rivals on the season.

Should a division see poor play for the majority of its competitors in the proposed rule change, there's a possibility that nobody in an entire division could be competing in the playoff tournament.

With several other major changes on the docket for league owners to discuss, it will be interesting to see if such a major change to the current NFL playoff format will ultimately be implemented.

Several major changes being proposed during this week's NFL owner meetings

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The proposed playoff seeding change from Detroit is just one of several major changes being discussed by league owners. Another potential change is upgrading the current NFL regular-season schedule to 18 games.

This would likely eliminate another preseason game in favor of adding one more week of regular-season football to the schedule.

There have been mixed reactions from players to the proposed change, with those opposing the change citing injury and longevity concerns. Another hot topic being discussed during the meetings will be whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles' signature tush push play will be banned next season.

The Green Bay Packers requested the rule change, which would see it become illegal for a ball carrier to be pushed from behind.

NFL owner meetings in Florida are expected to take place through April 2. By next week, NFL fans should have a far better understanding of what they can expect once the 2025 season rolls around.

