  • “I would like to remain a Bengal” - Trey Hendrickson continues to express desire to stay in Cincinnati despite uncertain future

"I would like to remain a Bengal" - Trey Hendrickson continues to express desire to stay in Cincinnati despite uncertain future

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Feb 24, 2025 16:11 GMT
Trey Hendrickson continues to express desire to stay in Cincinnati despite uncertain future - Getty

Trey Hendrickson is over 30, but his production says otherwise. The Bengals pass rusher led the league in sacks but has little security to show for it. The Bengals haven't rushed to get an extension done, but that hasn't stopped Hendrickson from volunteering his feelings on where he wants to be long-term.

Speaking on Monday's edition of the "Ross Tucker Show," the Bengals star declared whether he wanted to leave behind Joe Burrow or stick with the team going into the future.

“I love Cincinnati, my wife got her residency at the VA Hospital, and my son was born there," he said. "I've had my most productive years ... there. They have given me a tremendous opportunity to represent them at the Pro Bowl, and now an All-Pro.
"I love it there, I love the coaching staffs that I've made relationships with whether they're in the building or not, and I would like to remain a Bengal, it's just some things in life, like long-term security, being able to tell my wife where we're going to raise our son and not have to worry about playing a violent sport and shifting of where we're going, that would be ideal."
Hendrickson logged 17.5 sacks in 2024, matching his total from 2023. His 17.5 sacks led the NFL in 2024, beating out Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett who finished with 14.0 sacks.

Exploring Trey Hendrickson's contract situation

Trey Hendrickson at Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Trey Hendrickson is going into the final year of his current contract. After the 2025 season, Hendrickson will be a free agent if nothing happens, per Spotrac. At age 31, the Bengals have reason to question how much longer he will be able to deliver at a starting level.

However, his production indicates that he is still in his prime, coming off back-to-back seasons with the best sack totals of his career. As such, with a seemingly strong interest, the pass rusher might be willing to take a pay discount compared to his current deal. Of course, the decision lies with him.

The Cincinnati Bengals might be willing to pay the same rate but might have reservations about offering him a full three or four-year deal. As such, that might be where the roadblock could be.

However, in his current form, keeping Trey Hendrickson available and happy can seemingly only boost the Bengals going into 2025.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "Ross Tucker Show," and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by Krutik Jain
