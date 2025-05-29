"I'll coach": Rams QB Matthew Stafford laughs off 2028 Olympic flag football role

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford got real about his chances of playing flag football in the Olympics. The event will debut at the next edition of the Summer Olympics in 2028 in LA.
On Thursday, Stafford was asked by reporters whether he would be open to representing Team USA in flag football in three years.
“You talking about coaching or what?” Stafford said while letting out a laugh. "Sure. I mean, nobody's going to want me to but yeah, sure. It'd be fun. I'll coach."
Stafford will be 40 by the time the 2028 Summer Olympics begin in the USA. Although the quarterback does not plan on taking part as a player, he seems to be open to getting a coaching role for his country.
Each international team will have 10 players on the roster, while only five will be allowed to take the field for the game.
Many feel that Team USA is the favorite to win gold at the event. The likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Christian McCaffrey are reportedly linked to represent Team USA at the inaugural flag football event in the Olympics.
Matthew Stafford expected to lead LA Rams' offense for the 2025 season
Matthew Stafford is reportedly in line to lead the LA Rams' offense for the 2025 season. The veteran quarterback is likely to face competition for the QB1 role from Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett, but they are expected to serve as backups.
Stafford, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl title in 2022, will be entering his fifth season with the franchise in 2025.
Last season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season. The Rams finished with a 10-7 record, winning the NFC West title.
In the playoffs, the Rams took down the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional.
