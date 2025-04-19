Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy posted a reel on Instagram Friday that humorously referenced a comparison made by TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The segment showed a photo of Van Noy being physically compared to Donald Trump. He reposted the clip with a text overlay saying,

Ad

“No way they put me in this 😂😂😂”

The 34-year-old captioned the IG reel,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ll let y’all be the judge 😂”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

Having signed with the Chargers in May 2022, Kyle Van Noy started 13 of 17 games that season, also posting 46 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. However, in 2023, he made a move to Baltimore, recording a career-high nine sacks in 14 games.

His role grew even larger last season. The Ravens locked him in with a two-year, $10M extension in early April, but in Week 1 against the Chiefs, he suffered an orbital bone fracture that temporarily sidelined him. He later noted the delay in getting medical attention from the Chiefs’ staff, though he didn’t miss time. Once back, he posted back-to-back multi-sack games, also earning AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September.

Ad

Van Noy closed the season with a new career-high 12.5 sacks in 16 games and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Kyle Van Noy hit the bonus mark, picked Eagles in Super Bowl preview

Kyle Van Noy reached key performance milestones in his 11th NFL season. In January, Van Noy secured a $250K incentive, having recorded a sack against Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, bringing his season total to 12. The play marked his second consecutive year leading Baltimore in sacks. An additional 2.5 sacks in the season finale would’ve triggered another $250K bonus, with the total potential payout reaching $500K.

In Feb., Van Noy joined NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk Podcast” alongside teammate Kyle Hamilton to preview the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch. He picked Philadelphia, citing the team’s offensive depth, saying the Eagles matched up better defensively against Patrick Mahomes than the Chiefs could against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ receiving core. Hamilton favored Kansas City, pointing to Mahomes’ track record in high-pressure moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.