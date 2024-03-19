“I’ll be praying for Burrow”: Bengals’ Trent Brown free agency signing fails to move the needle for NFL fans

The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Pro Bowler Trent Brown on a one-year deal Tuesday to fortify their offensive line ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The AFC powerhouse has added the Super Bowl-winning tackle and will hope that his experience can be a positive to their own Super Bowl aspirations.

However, some Bengals fans aren't convinced by the signing and wish their franchise moved in a different direction. Here's what the fans had to say about Trent Brown's addition.

"I'll be praying for Burrow," a fan wrote on X.

It wasn't all negative, though; some fans seemed optimistic about adding an impressive offensive line in Cincinnati.

Trent Brown took several digs at his old team

During his first stint with Bill Belichick's team, Trent Brown enjoyed the biggest moment of his career with the New England Patriots. Brown was the team's starting left tackle when the franchise won Super Bowl LIII.

His performance that season increased his market value, and the Oakland Raiders promptly signed him on a four-year, $66 million contract. At that time, he was the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

Brown only lasted two seasons with the Raiders before the Patriots made a trade to bring him back to the franchise. He represented them until the end of the 2023-24 season, after which he departed from the team.

Brown didn't leave without making some parting shots at the franchise. In an interview with NESN’s Dakota Randall, Brown called out the Patriots' questionable roster moves in the past few seasons.

The one-time Pro Bowler was particularly critical of the decision to trade away veteran guard Shaq Mason and let the versatile Ted Karras walk. Both players became assets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, while the Patriots lacked suitable protection for their starting quarterback, Mac Jones.

Brown will be optimistic about joining a team that makes better roster-building decisions. Furthermore, he'll be looking forward to making a genuine run at capturing his second Super Bowl ring.