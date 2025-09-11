"I’ll stop worrying when they’re dead": Unnamed AFC scout makes feelings clear on Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs dynasty coming to an end

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their season-opening clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, and many believe it marked the beginning of the end of their dynasty. Hall of Famer Jared Allen saw it as the Chiefs' "splintering," similar to how UFC legend Chuck Liddell got knocked out by Rich Franklin.

However, Kansas City wasn't blown out by LA, having only lost 27-21. And given the fact that it took a powerhouse like the Chargers to beat the men from Arrowhead, there's still plenty of reason to believe that the Chiefs are not yet done.

This is the sentiment that one AFC scout voiced, highlighting his standing on the Chiefs' dynasty.

"I’ll stop worrying when they’re dead," he texted Fox in an article on Wednesday.

Many think that no matter what Kansas City's roster looks like, as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are together, the Chiefs will likely be in contention.

"Everyone says they’ve got no one on offense that scares you anymore," the scout added. "You know who scares me? Andy Reid and 15 (Mahomes)."

He drew the parallel to the New England Patriots dynasty of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. For close to two decades, the Patriots were the most feared team in pro football. While their roster saw a lot of changes on offense and defense, the biggest constant was Belichick and Brady.

Oldtimers like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were a big part of their dominance, but it largely revolved around Belichick and Brady, similar to the Chiefs' dominance revolving around Reid and Mahomes.

Former QB weighs in on the state of the Chiefs after Week 1

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez also cautioned against ruling the Chiefs out of contention after their loss to the Chargers.

"I would just caution not to count the Chiefs out, just because of Week 1," he said.

"It’s not like the Chargers beat the scheme," Sanchez added. "They beat one player because Chris Jones decided to rush inside and go for the sack, and there was nobody looping for the contain. It’s not like the Chargers drew up a play to beat that coverage. Their quarterback is just an amazing athlete and reacted to it and beat them."

Kansas City's mettle will be tested in Week 2 when it faces the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.

