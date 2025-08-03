"I’ll have to temper my warmth" - Mason Rudolph makes feelings known on working with Aaron Rodgers in Steelers QB room

Mason Rudolph is set to back up Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 NFL season. The veteran QB and four-time MVP are part of a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the upcoming campaign.The press caught up with Rudolph at the end of a practice session and asked him about the experience of working with Rodgers in the Steelers quarterback room. Rudolph said:&quot;Yeah. I’ll have to temper my warmth because I had a buddy send me a video and say, 'Bro, your eyes are glazing over talking about Aaron Rodgers, so relax. Take it easy a little bit.'&quot;But it’s been great. He’s been very helpful and friendly and open to questions, whether that be football or non-football. Talking about his experiences over the years. I’m really enjoying it and trying to pick up anything I can from him. He’s forgotten more football than most of us will ever know. He’s a great resource.&quot;The Steelers have been perennial postseason appearance makers under Mike Tomlin, but the franchise has failed to reach the Super Bowl in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. There's a reason why they've turned over quarterbacks for yet another season.Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph headline the new bunch of signal callers in Pittsburgh, and they'll be looking to lead the franchise on a deep postseason run in the upcoming campaign.What's next for Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and the Steelers QBs?Aaron Rodgers is playing for the third team of his distinguished professional football career. The future Hall of Famer has already said that this will likely be his final season as a pro, and he'll look to close out his career with a Super Bowl victory at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.On the other end, Mason Rudolph is rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers after a brief spell with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph will be the team's priority backup for the 2025 season. However, the former Oklahoma State standout will need to be on his Ps and Qs due to Rodgers' injury concerns.Will Howard is the rookie in a quarterback room filled with experience. Howard is fresh off an impressive collegiate football career, capping off with a national championship win as the starting quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He'll look to learn as much as possible from Rodgers and potentially take the reins by the time the future Hall of Famer calls it a career.Another Steelers QB, Skylar Thompson, spent the first three years of his career backing up Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins. He's battling with Howard for the QB3 spot heading into his fourth season in the NFL.