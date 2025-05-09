"I looked at all them zeroes": Jets' Armand Membou shares hilarious take about his $31,900,000 rookie contract

The New York Jets made a splash in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding potential impact players throughout the entirety of the selection process. With their first pick, the Jets bolstered their offensive line with the addition of former Missouri tackle, Armand Membou.
Membou was graded as one of the top tackles in this year's class, following an All-Southeastern Conference second-team nod in 2024. The addition of Membou fills a massive need on New York's front, whether it be at his collegiate position at tackle, or moved into the interior as a guard.
Two weeks after the Jets made him the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft, the front office made the selection official, signing Armand Membou to his rookie contract. Upon signing his rookie deal, the Jets' rookie made a hilarious take regarding his fully guaranteed rookie contract.
"It was pretty cool," Membou said of his rookie signing. "Especially when I looked at all those zeros on the page. I didn't realize how much money I was getting, but it's definitely a blessing, for sure."
Membou inked a four-year deal with New York, worth $31.9 million, followed by his fifth-year option, if the front office elects to exercise the right.
Jets sign 5 drafted rookies thus far
Along with Armand Membou, the Jets have announced the signings of four additional selections from their 2025 draft class. Joining the rookie tackle is third-round pick Azareye'h Thomas, fourth-round selection Malachi Moore, and a pair of fifth-rounders in Francisco Mauigoa and Tyler Baron.
These deals leave just two rookies unsigned from the class to this point, tight end Mason Taylor and wideout Arian Smith, both of whom are expected to sign in the coming week.
New York signed cornerback Azareye'h Thomas to a four-year rookie deal, worth roughly $6 million. Moore signed his four-year deal, which is worth roughly $5 million. The Jets' fifth-round selections, Mauigoa and Baron, each signed for around $4.5 million apiece.
With Taylor and Smith set to ink their rookie deals in the near future, the Jets will enter OTAs with all seven rookies looking to make an impact in their first seasons as pros.
