"I lost him" - NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom claims Colin Kaepernick ghosted him following critical comments on China, Nike

Enes Kanter claims he lost Colin Kaepernick as a confidant after speaking out against the alleged brutalities of the Chinese government against the Uyghurs in the country.

Kanter told Tomi Lahren on Tomi Lahren is Fearless that he stopped receiving messages from Kaepernick after criticising China and sports brand Nike:

“After I started to talk about the problems happening in China and started to criticize Nike and some other companies, I lost him. There’s no answer. I’m just hoping inside that he hasn’t seen my text messages..."

Colin Kaepernick has only been linked to the Raiders this offseason

Colin Kaepernick extended his Michigan spring game throwing display into a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team's owner Mark Davis wanted to continue his father Al's commitment to social justice issues.

Kaepernick has a potential teammate willing to welcome him aboard in Raiders QB1 Derek Carr.

Carr told reporters that he has known Kaepernick since their days in the now-defunct WAC FBS football conference, which is now an FCS conference in college football's Division I.

"I’ve known Colin since our days playing in the WAC conference, which is no longer a thing. I remember our days back then. And just watching him and what he did at college, getting to know him and talking on the phone.

"I’ve told you guys, I’ve loved my time with him. I think he’s a great guy. He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him. I don't want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense.

"I don’t want someone mad at me for saying ‘I think he’d be great,’ but I know him and I would get along great. I know we have in the past and I think we would again."

Colin Kaepernick has long been one of the sports world's most polarizing figures. That is because of his past actions on the field, in protest of the United States' alleged mistreatment of racial minorities.

He was one of the first pro footballers to kneel during the National Anthem and took his criticisms of law enforcement one step further with 'ACAB' (all cops are bad) socks cartoonizing police officers as pigs.

That may forever cost him a job in the NFL if the Raiders aren't the team to end his five-year absence from the league.

