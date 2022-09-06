"I have a lot to prove" - Tom Brady not close to done with football despite wife Gisele Bundchen being upset about un-retirement

Tom Brady could take the 'gamer' label to a new level if he were to lose his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen because he couldn't give up his pro football career.

The Buccaneers quarterback has been visibly going through a tough time since his 11-day training camp break began. He showed up to a press conference with longer hair than usual and dropped expletives to explain his disappearance.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman On his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady details where he excels as a QB. He explains that he has an edge mentally and has the ability to stay poised.



Also said people often misevaluate players based on physical attributes instead of such things as processing information quickly. On his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady details where he excels as a QB. He explains that he has an edge mentally and has the ability to stay poised.Also said people often misevaluate players based on physical attributes instead of such things as processing information quickly. https://t.co/HFaWBpHBtC

Despite Tom Brady appearing to be closer than ever to giving up, TB12 assured the NFL world about his future. He was addressing Serena Williams' retirement comments on SiriusXM's 'Let's Go' podcast.

He hinted that rumors of his professional demise are greatly exaggerated, and that he isn't close to retiring:

"So, you know, that's how you feel when you see, you know, LeBron James and Steph Curry, and Michael Jordan, you know, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, you know, these amazing players that have transcended sports and time and have laid it all out on the field. And I think that's what she (Serena) means.

"You know, I think she didn't play for a little while. And I think she realized, it's a lot of fun to play. And I think sometimes when you're in the middle of it, it doesn't always feel like you take it for granted to a degree like, 'Oh, it'll be there'. And then it's not there for a year and you go God, I really love it. I really want to play and then you get out there and play and you enjoy it."

Brady then spoke about his own goals:

"So I think that's a great perspective to hear. And I think for me, yeah, I have a lot to prove. I got a lot to prove. This year, I'm out there to prove that I'm still capable of leading the team to a championship.

"And that's what I want to prove to myself and I want to prove that to my teammates. So I gotta get up every day. And with that dedication and commitment and focus and try to go out there and be the best I could be for them."

Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski: "You can't replace that"

As much focus as there is on the off-field aspect of Tom Brady's offseason, there is still a 2022 season to be played in Tampa. The Bucs made many gains with the acquisitions of Julio Jones, Russell Gage, and Rachaad White, but they lost a key Brady target in good friend Rob Gronkowski.

Tom Brady recently admitted to Jim Gray on the 'Let's Go' podcast that you can't replace what Gronk brings to the offense:

“You’re missing someone that was one of the all-time greats, which is, you know, you can’t replace that. And we all love him, but we miss him and he just decides not to play. So he’s retired, so we’ve had to, you know, move on to try to, you know, solve some things without him.

"And, you know, we’ve done a good job. Cam Brate‘s taken on a big role. Kyle Rudolph, we’ve got. We drafted a few young players. So that position, although it’s different without Gronk, you know, we’re gonna have to go out there and earn it, and earn the respect of everyone by our work, and by our performance."

Tom Brady @TomBrady twitter.com/NFL/status/156… NFL @NFL



For the 4th time since 2011, For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100 🐐💯For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. https://t.co/SsNShIoYcx This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers twitter.com/NFL/status/156…

One must wonder if Tom Brady can reach the mountaintop without Gronkowski. His lone season without him ended in an early postseason elimination during his final season in New England.

