“I love beating myself” - Isaiah Bond sets sight on improving 4.39 40-yard dash time at Texas’ Pro Day

Isaiah Bond isn’t done chasing speed. The Texas wide receiver clocked a blistering 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — fast, but not fast enough by his standards.

Ad

Heading into the event, Bond had his sights set on breaking Xavier Worthy’s 4.21-second record (set last year). He had posted a 4.23 in training and even teased a possible 4.1. But on Saturday, his times (initially shown as 4.40 and 4.41 before the official mark was set) fell just shy of those expectations.

Now, he’s getting another shot. Bond confirmed on “Up & Adams” that he’ll run again at Texas’ Pro Day.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“100%, I'm definitely going to run the 40 again at my Pro Day,” Bond said Tuesday. “Honestly, I'm just a competitor, I love beating myself. I used to be a track guy, so just beating times. I set a time for myself, and now it's just time to go back to my trainer, execute the little things and go beat that time.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

That mindset tracks with Bond’s background. A former track athlete, he thrives on pushing his limits. And while his 4.39 was elite, tied for ninth-fastest at the Combine, he wasn’t even the fastest Longhorn in Indy. Teammate Matthew Golden led all WRs with a 4.29.

Bond remains a top prospect, ranked No. 10 at his position by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. He posted 34 catches, 540 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, with game speed to match his track numbers (clocking over 22 mph against UTSA).

Ad

Now, with Pro Day ahead, Isaiah Bond isn’t just looking to improve; he’s out to prove that 4.39 was just the beginning.

CFB analyst believes Isaiah Bond’s three-step acceleration makes him a nightmare matchup

CFB analyst Brian Baldinger broke down Isaiah Bond’s tape, highlighting his elite acceleration. According to Baldinger, the Texas wideout hits top speed in just three steps, making him a nightmare for defenders. On Sunday, he posted on X:

Ad

“@TexasFootball @isaiahbond_ he looks fast b/c he gets to top speed in only 3 steps; while his short area QKS are difficult to defend. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns.”

While Isaiah Bond’s burst is elite, his 40-yard dash wasn’t quite historic. Still, his quickness and route-running make him one of the most intriguing receivers in the 2025 draft class. If his acceleration is as dangerous as Baldinger suggests, NFL teams won’t care much about those extra tenths of a second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.