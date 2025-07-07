"I'm over Aaron Rodgers": Ex-NFL HC Eric Mangini no longer impressed with 4x NFL MVP on and off field

Four time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and has made clear that he is all in and ready to compete in 2025. Most recently, Rodgers invited various Steelers teammates to Malibu to train ahead of the new campaign.

However, despite this, there are still some individuals who do not think that Rodgers has what it takes to compete at the professional level anymore. One of those individuals is former NFL head coach Eric Mangini.

While appearing on the 'Breakfast Ball' show on July 7, Mangini made clear that he is "over Aaron Rodgers" and does not think that his approach works anymore in the National Football League.

"Playing against Aaron Rodgers for years and appreciating how good he is, I gravitate towards Aaron Rodgers, but I'm over it. I'm over Aaron Rodgers, I'm over what he does to an organization, and his approach... with Aaron, it's just, it's enough." Mangini said.

Although there is a perception that Rodgers is now well past his prime in the league and drastically struggled last year, his actual numbers outline a strong campaign in the league.

Despite the Jets struggling last season, Rodgers finished the 2024 campaign with 3,897 passing yards (8th in the NFL), 28 passing touchdowns (tied for 7th in the NFL), and 11 interceptions.

Can Aaron Rodgers lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl in 2025?

The Steelers are in win now mode and look like they will at least attempt to pursue a Super Bowl Championship in 2025. With a great head coach in Mike Tomlin, solid offensive options in DK Metcalf and Kaleb Johnson, and an elite defensive unit that features T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, the Steelers have one of the most complete teams on paper heading into the new season.

There are various other teams in the division and the conference who are equally as, if not more talented than the Steelers. However, it is hard to argue that Pittsburgh has its best chance to compete this year since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Although Rodgers will need to be consistently great for this situation to take place, the Steelers have plenty of excitement and high expectations heading into the new campaign.

