"I'm his acting coach": Ravens TE Isaiah Likely drops hilarious take on Lamar Jackson’s character in Power Book III cameo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played the role of E-Tone, marking his acting debut earlier this week in a cameo appearance in an episode of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
According to reports, Jackson's acting debut thrilled his Ravens teammates, who even began referring to him as E-Tone. One of his teammates, though, didn't seem to be as impressed by the performance as the rest.
Tight end Isaiah Likely noted in a recent episode of the Up and Adams Show on Thursday that he felt Jackson could have relaxed a little and flow into the moments rather than appearing so nervous.
“I have seen E-Tone,” the 25-year-old tight end told show host Kay Adams. “I told him he needs a little work, obviously. I’m his acting coach, so I tell him what he could do better, what he couldn’t. I just told him to just relax. You ain’t gotta be all ‘grrr’ all the time. Just relax a bit.”
As for 'E-Tone' himself, Jackson appears content to have contributed to a show that he has enjoyed for many years. He expressed his admiration for the show and his desire to be featured in a few episodes on X, which was then Twitter, back in 2023.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Jackson also revealed that his main concern was to not make a mistake when it was his time to deliver his lines because he was in the company of professional actors.
Isaiah Likely has also opened up on his desire to take Lamar Jackson’s No. 8 jersey
If quarterback Lamar Jackson wins a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, he intends to switch his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 1, as he disclosed during a 2021 podcast appearance. He clarified that he would love to don the No. 1 jersey once more because it was his first as a child.
During his appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Isaiah Likely disclosed that he would like to take Jackson’s No. 8 jersey for himself if the Ravens were to win a Super Bowl.
On the show, Kay Adams asked Likely about the thought of shifting from his current No. 80 shirt to something else, putting out Nos. 1 and 3 as potential alternatives. Likely then said that he's waiting for the Ravens to win a Super Bowl in order to inherit Jackson's No. 8 jersey:
"See the vision. If we win, No. 8 is gonna switch to No. 1. Then I'm gonna look at '8' and say, 'Just pass up eight.' I'm gonna ask him. I'm like his little brother, so it'd be crazy for him to say no."
Likely had a decent 2024 season, hauling in 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns. Since his current contract expires at the end of this upcoming season, he will be hoping for an even stronger season in 2025.
