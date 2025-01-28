"I'm angry at how last week got hijacked" - Nick Wright rages against refs agenda overshadowing Chiefs' Super Bowl run

The Kansas City Chiefs are on one of the most incredible runs in the history of professional football as they are one victory away from winning three consecutive Super Bowls, something that has not been done in the Super Bowl era. Instead of celebrating the greatness, the online discourse has been regarding the referees giving Kansas City calls.

On "The Dan Patrick Show," Fox Sports host Nick Wright discussed how he is fed up with the discussion regarding the Chiefs getting favorable calls.

"I'm angry at how last week got hijacked," Wright said. "I'm angry at folks instead of being like, 'I'm sorry. I was wrong creating a nonsense conspiracy,' I'm angry at the way we cover football."

One of the people Nick Wright could be insinuating is ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, who posted about the NFL potentially expanding replays this offseason to include quarterback slides. Wright quote-tweeted the story and commented how he believes it was poor journalism.

It will be interesting to see if any questionable calls go in the Kansas City Chiefs' favor during the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What was the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls?

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are looking to make history by winning three consecutive Super Bowls, but they are not the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. They are the ninth team to win two Super Bowls in a row.

Here's a list of the teams to win two straight:

Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl I and II)

Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VII and VIII)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl IX and X)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XIII and XIV)

San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XXIII and XXIV)

Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII)

Denver Nuggets (Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII)

New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX)

The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team to make the Super Bowl in a third consecutive season from that list. The latest team to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls was the 1990-1993 Buffalo Bills teams that lost four consecutive Super Bowls.

