"I'm calling his bluff too and not paying" - NFL analyst on why he wouldn't pay Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Quarterback Kyler Murray shouldn’t be paid by the Arizona Cardinals, according to one NFL analyst.

Chris Broussard recently stated that he wouldn't give Murray an extension until after three years. He said he wouldn't change that opinion unless the individual in question was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Broussard said:

“He's only played three years and most quarterbacks, or many, don't get an extension at that point. Now that makes me question his intangibles and commitment to winning even more. I got five words for you. Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.”

He continued:

“Those are the two guys who got big deals after the third year and they were mistakes. Goff did more than Kyler did at that point. Unless you're Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow or Josh Allen, I am not giving you the huge extension until after three years.”

Broussard concluded his point by saying that the Cardinals should call Kyler Murray's bluff and not pay him:

“Allen has made the playoffs twice, Nick. Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion. Lamar Jackson an MVP. Joe Burrow obviously got to a Super Bowl. Kyler has yet to throw for 4,000 yards, and last year didn't even run for 500.”

He added:

“He's running, he's going to get less than less, and he's been banged up or injured, two of the last three seasons too, so I'm calling his bluff too and not paying.”

Kyler Murray’s career with the Cardinals

Kyler Murray in action for the Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray was drafted as the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by Arizona and was the AP Rookie of the Year. In his rookie season, he threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The quarterback also rushed for 544 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground.

In the 2020 season, he had 3,971 yards passing, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while scoring 11 rushing touchdowns and rushing for 819 yards. He finished in the top 15 in passing yards and in the top 10 in rushing touchdowns.

Last season, the former Oklahoma Sooner had 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 3,787 passing yards. He led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

The quarterback is playing under the final year of his rookie contract and will earn a base salary of $965,000 and a roster bonus of $4,524,360. He will possess a cap hit of $11,386,841 and a dead cap value of $11,186,842.

Murray is reportedly looking to sign a contract extension despite having a fifth-year club option.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources.Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources.Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded.

According to the salary cap tracker Spotrac, Murray’s market value is a six-year, $258,052,422 million-dollar contract with an average salary of $43,008,737. We’ll see if the Cardinals and the 24-year-old can reach an extension this offseason.

